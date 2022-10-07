Effective: 2022-10-09 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pecos FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT MONDAY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 1149 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially on I-10 east of Fort Stockton. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Pecos County This includes the following streams and drainages Nineteen Draw, Sixshooter Draw and Comanche Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

PECOS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO