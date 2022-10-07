Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Texas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. In western Texas, Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pecos FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Pecos. * WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Leon Creek and Comanche Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Stockton and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lower Brewster County, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Brewster County; Terrell FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following areas, Lower Brewster County and Terrell. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pecos FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT MONDAY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 1149 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially on I-10 east of Fort Stockton. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Pecos County This includes the following streams and drainages Nineteen Draw, Sixshooter Draw and Comanche Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
