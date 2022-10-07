With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO