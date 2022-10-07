Read full article on original website
Housing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
With the Federal Reserve almost surely set to raise the benchmark interest rate aggressively, investors really need to start thinking about housing stocks to sell. Ultimately, the real estate market can sustain either higher rates or higher prices, not both at the same time. Discussing publicly-traded securities to exit rarely...
Self-Defense or Death Promoting? Should You Invest in Gun Stocks?
Easily one of the most controversial investment subsectors, self-defense stocks associated with the firearms industry present a moral dilemma for market participants. While not ignoring the political and social issues, the segment also does much good for people, presenting a complex case for tickers SWBI, RGR and POWW. Outside of...
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession.
Could Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Recover amid Recalls, Macro Pressures?
Rivian’s product recall and macro challenges could continue to drag down the stock over the near-term even as the company is witnessing strong demand for its electric vehicles. Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been under pressure this year due to macro challenges and supply chain...
GIS, HRL: 2 Food Stocks for Reliable Dividend Growth
Food stocks are attractive these days due to their non-cyclical business models. Hormel Foods and General Mills exhibited their qualities during past market downturns. While dividend-growth investors are likely to appreciate both stocks, their steep multiples leave little to no further upside potential. With ongoing unrest in the capital markets...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Survive Beyond?
Bed Bath & Beyond stock is reeling from the effect of the company’s dismal second-quarter performance. Following weak Q2 results, analysts’ pessimism about the stock is getting stronger. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is struggling to hold its own amid the dwindling macroeconomic backdrop. After the...
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock rebounds and recovers some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) a Good Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Continues its Push in European EV
Amazon.com has planned to invest a further one billion euros to fortify its European EV fleet. The company is on track to achieve its targeted net-zero carbon emission by 2040. E-commerce behemoth Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is continuing its push in the lucrative electronic vehicle (EV) market with its latest decision to...
Seeking Reliable Dividends? Try Canadian Natural Resources Stock (NYSE:CNQ)
Perhaps, its time to buy the Canadian Natural stock ahead of its Q3 earnings next month based on consistent dividend growth backed by strong oil price momentum. Shares of Canadian Natural gained (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) over 13% last week on the back of a recovery in oil prices following the OPEC+ nation’s production cut announcement. While higher commodity prices are a boon for CNQ, what stands out is its stellar dividend history.
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
With a strong set of trading numbers and an even stronger outlook, Greggs’ stock is a sweet reward for investors. Despite the current headwinds faced by the retail sector in the UK, the bakery chain Greggs’ (GB:GRG) third-quarter update was good news – the company has managed to keep its product demand high and is optimistic about higher earnings.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Cut Volume Forecasts amid Lower Holiday Shipments
FedEx Ground has reportedly cautioned shippers of lower shipment volume over the holidays this year. This implies lower e-commerce volumes amid a tough macro backdrop. One of the world’s largest logistics firms, FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), is working on cutting its shipment volume forecasts for this fiscal year amid expectations of lower-than-usual holiday shipping. The new volume guidance will be out on or about October 21.
