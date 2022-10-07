ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has broken out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside above the river. Washington State DNR tweeted that the fire is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro family on edge after man breaks in, threatens with knife

HILLSBORO, Ore. — William Sparks said he was watching TV Thursday night when the commotion started. The homeowner said his father tackled a man who broke through the front door. Sparks tells KATU the man then grabbed his father's service weapon. "He lunged at me with a knife, which...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Wanted man shot, injured by police after Hillsboro crime spree

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of breaking into several Hillsboro homes Thursday night, at one point slashing a resident with a knife, police investigators said. Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was taken to the hospital and is expected to...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District

Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Carulli Medical & Aesthetics

It's a quick and painless way to help lose fat! Tammy Hernandez spoke with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn more about UltraSlim. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas, Washington. For more information, give them a call at 360-210-7393 or visit carullimedicalaesthetics.com.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Firefighters battling brush fire between Wilsonville and Newberg

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning between Newberg and Wilsonville, just off of SW Kramien Road. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. Officials from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say they are providing structure protection for one building. This is a...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland

Portland Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Portland early Friday morning. Reports came in just after 2 a.m. for gunfire at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. Arriving officers say they found a man dead. The intersection will be closed into the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Record warmth: Several locations around Portland set daily record highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Full list of daily highs posted, previous story had temperatures from 3:00 p.m. The extended summer weather has broken a handful of daily high-temperature records around the Portland area Saturday. FORECAST | Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: Oct. 7-9

Friday is KATU Day at the Fall Home & Garden Show at the Portland Expo Center. Get your $2 discount coupon here. Visit 160 vendors, see demonstrations, shop in the Artisan Marketplace and meet the experts in person to turn your inspiration into reality. It's Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $15.
PORTLAND, OR

