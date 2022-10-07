Read full article on original website
Juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in NE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A tense morning in the Roseway neighborhood is now over. Portland Police say they've arrested multiple teens in a robbery investigation. The group allegedly robbed people at gunpoint on the corner of Northeast Alberta and 52nd. Police say luckily no one was hurt. Craig Plummer and...
Annual evacation exercise gives first reponders valuable training in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see people dangling below the OSHU tram on Sunday?. It was all part of an exercise between the Portland Fire Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. First responders practiced ascending and descending to the tram car as if they needed to rescue people...
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has broken out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside above the river. Washington State DNR tweeted that the fire is...
Man in deputy-involved shooting booked into jail on long list of charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man police arrested Wednesday during a shooting that involved a Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, the sheriff’s office said Friday night. The deputy assigned to the Transit Police...
Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
Hillsboro family on edge after man breaks in, threatens with knife
HILLSBORO, Ore. — William Sparks said he was watching TV Thursday night when the commotion started. The homeowner said his father tackled a man who broke through the front door. Sparks tells KATU the man then grabbed his father's service weapon. "He lunged at me with a knife, which...
Wanted man shot, injured by police after Hillsboro crime spree
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of breaking into several Hillsboro homes Thursday night, at one point slashing a resident with a knife, police investigators said. Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was taken to the hospital and is expected to...
Portland Police identify victim from Friday morning shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the man shot and killed early Friday morning in Portland’s entertainment district. PAST COVERAGE | Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland. Police say 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar was killed just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue...
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District
Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
Man accused of shooting in Gresham hotel room, officer fires shot before his arrest
A man is facing several charges, accused of shooting a gun inside a Gresham hotel room on Thursday morning before pointing the weapon at police, prompting an officer to fire a shot. No one was hurt in the incident, police said. The incident started at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when...
Pearl District Neighborhood Association collaborates with ODOT on solution to camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the last few months, the Pearl District Neighborhood Association partnered with the group 'We Heart Portland' to clean up camps near I-405. President Stan Penkin said they connected campers with services, picked up trash, and put up fences to deter tents from popping up again.
Firefighters battling brush fire between Wilsonville and Newberg
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning between Newberg and Wilsonville, just off of SW Kramien Road. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. Officials from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say they are providing structure protection for one building. This is a...
Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland
Portland Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Portland early Friday morning. Reports came in just after 2 a.m. for gunfire at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. Arriving officers say they found a man dead. The intersection will be closed into the...
Record warmth: Several locations around Portland set daily record highs
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Full list of daily highs posted, previous story had temperatures from 3:00 p.m. The extended summer weather has broken a handful of daily high-temperature records around the Portland area Saturday. FORECAST | Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service Portland...
Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
Things 2 Do: Oct. 7-9
Friday is KATU Day at the Fall Home & Garden Show at the Portland Expo Center. Get your $2 discount coupon here. Visit 160 vendors, see demonstrations, shop in the Artisan Marketplace and meet the experts in person to turn your inspiration into reality. It's Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $15.
