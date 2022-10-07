Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
Related
NHL
NHL opening night rosters for 2022-23 season
With the NHL opening the season in North America on Tuesday, here are opening-night rosters that have been announced by teams as of Monday evening:. Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit, Max Comtois, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Derek Grant, John Gibson, Adam Henrique, Max Jones, John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Brett Leason, Isac Lundestrom, Mason McTavish, Pavol Regenda, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakob Silfverberg, Anthony Stolarz, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, Colton White, Trevor Zegras.
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
lastwordonsports.com
Edmonton Oilers Trade Defenceman To St Louis Blues
The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenceman Dmitry Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Kostin, 23, recorded 9 points in 40 games with the Blues while Samorukov, also 23, spent one game in the NHL and recorded 0 points. Blues Trade Klim Kostin to Oilers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Blue Jackets set 2022-23 season-opening roster
Club makes three moves to set 23-man roster in advance of Wednesday's season opener at Carolina. The Columbus Blue Jackets made three moves prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster for the opening of the 2022-23 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
Springfield Thunderbirds play preseason exhibition, fall to Providence Bruins
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds returned to the ice for preseason action, falling 4-2 to the Providence Bruins on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center in exhibition play. The T-Birds got off to a 1-0 lead at the 6:23 mark of the first. Nathan Todd dug a puck out of...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: St. Louis Blues
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Red Wings trim roster to 23
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith, and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit has also placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve and designated defensemen Seth Barton, Mark Pysyk and Jake Walman as injured non-roster. Additionally, the Red Wings released defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from his amateur tryout.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Florida Panthers Claim Defenseman Josh Mahura Off Waivers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has claimed defenseman Josh Mahura off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Mahura, 24, produced seven points (3-4-7) over 38 games with Anaheim in 2021-22. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta has skated in 79...
NHL
RELEASE: Phillips Reassigned to Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that defenseman Isaak Phillips has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 16 forwards, 19 defensemen and two goaltenders. RELEASE: Blackhawks Claim Tinordi Off Waivers. Chicago claims defenseman from the New York...
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 23-man roster for Opening Night. The Coyotes will begin the 2022-23 NHL regular season at Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 13. Game time is 4 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defensemen and 13 forwards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Canes Announce Roster Moves
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and forward Jamieson Rees from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Jack Drury and Jordan Martinook have also been assigned to Chicago. Defenseman Jake Gardiner has been placed on long term injured reserve, and forward Max Pacioretty has been placed on the injured non-roster list.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Claim Tinordi Off Waivers
Chicago claims defenseman from the New York Rangers. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers. Tinordi, 30, skated in seven games with the New York Rangers during the 2021-22 campaign, registering an assist. In 32 games with the...
NHL
Jets claim forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers
Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, made his NHL debut and played 23 games for Washington last season. WINNIPEG, October 10, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Washington Capitals. Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, made his NHL debut and had four points (2G, 2A) and four...
NHL
Blues take team-building trip to Charleston
Club will practice, enjoy team-bonding activities for four days in South Carolina. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks dropped the puck on the 2022-23 regular-season on Friday in Prague. A handful of other teams will get the regular-season underway starting Tuesday. But the St. Louis Blues?. They don't play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
Devils Wrap Up Preseason in Boston | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey's final preseason game is in Boston against the Bruins. The Devils won the first preseason meeting between these teams on Monday, 1-0. The Devils have a 4-2-0 record heading into its final preseason game, tonight against the Bruins in Boston. You can watch on NESN+ or listen on...
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
CANUCKS CONFIRM 2022.23 OPENING DAY ROSTER
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed today the club's opening day roster for the 2022.23 NHL season. The Canucks' first game is Wednesday, October 12 against the Edmonton Oilers (7:00pm PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 650), as they begin a season-opening five-game road trip. Vancouver's home opener will take place at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 22 versus the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00pm PT.
Comments / 0