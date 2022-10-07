ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 5￼

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpOUo_0iPU3qa800

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 5 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5

Week 5 is here. Let's get right into it. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 6 Early Waiver Wire Targets (2022)

We’re more than a third done with the fantasy football regular season. Do not get waiver wire fatigue! The allure of fantasy drafts and hot starts is wearing off means you can easily separate yourself from casual league mates and dominate the rest of the season. Here are some names to keep in mind for this week’s waiver claims.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 5 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 5 lineups!. New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers (London) Sit: All Giants but Saquon Barkley. Start: Romeo Doubs. The Giants are dealing with a ton of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy