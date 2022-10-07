ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Pride Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community joins together in city wide prayer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Art in the Village celebrates 13 years with special event Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Art in the Village is hosting their 13th anniversary, and there will be artists both inside and outside of the gallery. “We’ll have the gallery open as usual. In fact, any sales out of the gallery itself — well, anything over $100 — will get a 25% discount,” said gallery member Pat Patrick. “Now outside we will have, I think, about 10 artists showing their wares and that will be independent sales.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
WBBJ

Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lane Homecoming week continues with crowd-favorite events Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Excitement rises as the annual Homecoming activities for Lane College commence. There are many events left to participate in. The Homecoming parade, the tailgate and the big game are all crowd favorites. Saturday will start off with the parade on Lane Avenue and end at the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday

MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest. Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown. Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more. This...
MILAN, TN
WBBJ

Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program

SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
SHILOH, TN
WBBJ

Joe Winkfield

Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New attraction brings screams to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
LEXINGTON, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
JACKSON, TN
lindentn.org

Linden, Tennessee

In 2007, Rhode Islanders Michael and Kathy Dumont rescued this architectural piece of history from the wrecking ball. As a developer, Michael has always had a passion for preserving historical buildings and homes. Starting with renovations of lofts in Boston, to an award winning restoration of a 1756 Sea Captain’s home in Rhode Island, Michael honed his gift of “hearing the space.”
LINDEN, TN
WBBJ

Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

