WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
Community joins together in city wide prayer
JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
WBBJ
Art in the Village celebrates 13 years with special event Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art in the Village is hosting their 13th anniversary, and there will be artists both inside and outside of the gallery. “We’ll have the gallery open as usual. In fact, any sales out of the gallery itself — well, anything over $100 — will get a 25% discount,” said gallery member Pat Patrick. “Now outside we will have, I think, about 10 artists showing their wares and that will be independent sales.”
WBBJ
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
WBBJ
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
WBBJ
Lane Homecoming week continues with crowd-favorite events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Excitement rises as the annual Homecoming activities for Lane College commence. There are many events left to participate in. The Homecoming parade, the tailgate and the big game are all crowd favorites. Saturday will start off with the parade on Lane Avenue and end at the...
WBBJ
City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday
MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest. Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown. Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more. This...
WBBJ
Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program
SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
WBBJ
Joe Winkfield
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Ep. 3 • The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser • 06-17-22
Join in the fun at The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Lt. Mark Cancia. The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser was hosted on June 17, 2022 in Jackson, TN.
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
WBBJ
In Good Company • Ep. 4 Summer Celebration @ UT Martin • 07-14-22
Join in on the fun at the Summer Celebration with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Julia Ewoldt. Summer Celebration was hosted on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, TN at the UT Martin Agricultural Campus.
WBBJ
Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
lindentn.org
Linden, Tennessee
In 2007, Rhode Islanders Michael and Kathy Dumont rescued this architectural piece of history from the wrecking ball. As a developer, Michael has always had a passion for preserving historical buildings and homes. Starting with renovations of lofts in Boston, to an award winning restoration of a 1756 Sea Captain’s home in Rhode Island, Michael honed his gift of “hearing the space.”
WBBJ
Former Obion Co. booster club treasurer stole over $9k from club, report shows
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Obion County Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 following an investigation led by the Tennessee Comptoller’s office. Investigators say Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster...
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
