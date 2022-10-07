Read full article on original website
Two men hurt in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
