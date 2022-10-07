Read full article on original website
Related
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Bergen County Tournament field hockey roundup 1st round games, Oct. 9
Caroline Larsen posted a hat trick to lead second-seed Ramsey to an 8-2 win over seventh-seeded Old Tappan in the opening round of the Bergen County Tournament, in Ramsey. Ramsey (7-3) will face third-seeded Westwood in the semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1pm at Northern Highlands. Bianca Aliano added...
Boys soccer: No. 2 Pingry stops No. 12 Summit
Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back from its first loss of the season to stop 12th-ranked Summit 3-1 at the Pingry Invitational in Martinsville. Sophomore Neil Riener and juniors Thomas Yanez and Anthony Bugliari each marked a goal for Pingry (7-1-3), which jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half. Senior Sebastian Sampedro finished with two assists while senior keeper Matt Marsico made two saves.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night. Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seed. The top seven seeds - which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills - earned a bye into the second round.
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Montclair Immaculate over Immaculata - Football recap
Montclair Immaculate shutout Immaculata, 9-0, in the second half to secure a 16-7 win over Immaculata in Somerville. Montclair Immaculate scored on a 79-yard interception return and a 29-yard field goal in the second half. After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Cameron Chadwick returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Immaculata.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Toure’s late TD pushes Irvington past Montclair
Famah Toure scored a go-ahead touchdwon with less than a minute left in the game to push Irvington to a 22-21 win over Montclair, in Irvington. Toure punched in a rushing touchdown with :24 seconds left to cut Montclair’s lead to one , and then scored the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-21 lead for the Blue Knights (5-2).
West Side over Bayonne - Football recap
Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington
Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Football: Boland and Marinello keep No. 19 Caldwell unbeaten with win over Madison
Joey Marinello and Harry Boland each ran in a pair of touchdowns to help Caldwell, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 35-7 win over Madison, in West Caldwell. The win kept Caldwell unbeaten on the 2022 campaign at 6-0. Marinello rumbled in touchdowns of 58 yards and...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 2-8
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0