NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 2 Pingry stops No. 12 Summit

Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back from its first loss of the season to stop 12th-ranked Summit 3-1 at the Pingry Invitational in Martinsville. Sophomore Neil Riener and juniors Thomas Yanez and Anthony Bugliari each marked a goal for Pingry (7-1-3), which jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half. Senior Sebastian Sampedro finished with two assists while senior keeper Matt Marsico made two saves.
SUMMIT, NJ
Raritan, NJ
Raritan, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night. Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seed. The top seven seeds - which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills - earned a bye into the second round.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair Immaculate over Immaculata - Football recap

Montclair Immaculate shutout Immaculata, 9-0, in the second half to secure a 16-7 win over Immaculata in Somerville. Montclair Immaculate scored on a 79-yard interception return and a 29-yard field goal in the second half. After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Cameron Chadwick returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Immaculata.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Toure’s late TD pushes Irvington past Montclair

Famah Toure scored a go-ahead touchdwon with less than a minute left in the game to push Irvington to a 22-21 win over Montclair, in Irvington. Toure punched in a rushing touchdown with :24 seconds left to cut Montclair’s lead to one , and then scored the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-21 lead for the Blue Knights (5-2).
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Side over Bayonne - Football recap

Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington

Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

