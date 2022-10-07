ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

A-Town Daily News

Former Atascadero mayor endorses Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor

– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim

Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County

Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
News Break
Politics
calcoastnews.com

One person killed in head-on crash in Atascadero

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. Shortly before noon, a driver was headed westbound on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road East when he crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into another vehicle. The driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic died at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
ATASCADERO, CA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service

Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

