– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO