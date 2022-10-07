Read full article on original website
Former Atascadero mayor endorses Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor
– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”
Former Timeless Treasures shop owner likely headed to trial in embezzlement case
“It’s been a long time chasing my own money that I lost from her,” said Kevin Rock, one of the people who accused the shop owner of embezzlement.
Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim
Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
This elected official can’t find a place to live in his own SLO County town
“I love this town. … This community has done so much for me. I’m not leaving,” he said.
Paso Robles Police Department receives reports of an alleged stabbing
The Paso Robles Police Department received a call reporting several people fighting and reports of an alleged stabbing on Saturday just before midnight.
Closing Arguments Concluded in Kristin Smart Murder Trial
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — It has been 26 years since Kristin Smart’s initial disappearance, and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, attorney’s finished closing arguments for Paul Flores in the trial for her murder — and now the jury deliberates on his fate. Paul Flores is charged...
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
Historic Central Coast theater will be renovated with help from $5 million grant
Renovation of the historic Royal Theater in Guadalupe received a big boost with a $5 million state grant for the project that community leaders hope will revive the downtown area. Guadalupe leaders and residents joined state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday for a pair of check presentations amounting...
Arroyo Grande Village adorned with purple ribbons as Kristin Smart verdicts near
The ribbons are tied to lampposts, street signs and even City Hall’s sign by the Arroyo Grande Village Association.
SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the lowest prices
While gas prices are rising nationally, the average price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County have declined slightly. At $6.54 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is two cents less than last week’s prices. The average price of gas in California fell...
Overnight road work begins Sunday in Paso Robles
All work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. – The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take three to...
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in Hwy 101 crash near Paso Robles
The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles last week.
Della’s celebrates one year in downtown Paso Robles
New restaurant marks the occasion with an expanded dinner menu. – Della’s, a downtown Paso Robles restaurant offering dinner, wood-fired pizza, California cocktails, and a specialty gin bar, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. Established in 2021 by Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly, owners of The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar,...
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
One person killed in head-on crash in Atascadero
One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. Shortly before noon, a driver was headed westbound on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road East when he crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into another vehicle. The driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic died at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service
Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
