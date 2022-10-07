SLO County AARP tax-aide program opens two new locations

The San Luis Obispo County AARP tax-aide program will be opening two new locations for the 2023 tax season, due to popular demand.

The two new locations will be at Saint Barnabas’ Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande and the Ramona Garden Park Center in Grover Beach.

The program is also seeking volunteers for tax season.

Volunteers are needed for the tax return preparer, client facilitators, and call center positions.

“If you've had experience using computer software, can navigate a computer well, if you prepared your own taxes using something like turbo tax, you'd be a great candidate,” said Tom Hill, the AARP SLO County tax-aide communications coordinator.

All volunteers will receive training and IRS certification.