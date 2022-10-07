Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Oakland Press
South Lyon’s Wisniewski earns medalist honors as Lions win 10th straight regional title
FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s not often South Lyon’s Gabby Tapp finds herself looking up at the competition. It’s even more rare for the senior to find herself trailing a teammate. She’s a two-time state champion. She’s the undisputed No. 1 golfer for the Lions....
Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky, Rochester’s Lucy Cook win Oakland County cross country crowns
MILFORD — All last year, it was a struggle for Auburn Hills Avondale’s Ethan Pruzinsky. No matter how hard he trained, no matter how diligently he prepared, the results just weren’t showing up on the cross country course, and he was baffled. “I don’t think that I...
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41
LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond
• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
Dream home: Bloomfield Hills historic Tudor comes with 2.8 acres and a pool
This historic Bloomfield Hills dream home is situated on 2.87 acres with mature trees and a large pool and patio area. The Tudor-style home was built in 1924 by the son of wealthy industrialist George Hammond. “The Hammond House” includes many of the original features of the grand historic family home including a hidden speakeasy and original leaded glass windows and custom plasterwork, according to the real estate listing offered by Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
Audit shows Royal Oak Schools on strong financial footing
The Royal Oak Schools district got a top grade in its latest independent audit, school officials say. The audit was done by Yeo & Yeo CPAs and Business Consultants for the fiscal year ending in June. “Our audit found Royal Oak Schools financial records and statements are fairly and appropriately...
Pilot gun buyback program launches this month
Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show
When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Preliminary exam scheduled for fatal stabbing case
A preliminary exam is scheduled for a 62-year-old Pontiac man accused in a fatal stabbing last month. Maurice Rushton, 62, is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36, of Waterford Township. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest on Sept. 22 and died the next day, about six hours after the incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
MDOT update on I-75 exit, entrance ramp closures in Royal Oak
MDOT on Friday updated information on its closing of the southbound entrance and exit ramps at 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak. The closures are on for the weekend from 10 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. However, the ramps will be reopened Sunday night. Originally, the ramps were scheduled...
Taking daily walks can extend your life, study says
When Bob Martin started walking for exercise about six years ago, he could barely make it around the indoor walking track at the Rochester Older Persons Commission (OPC) three times. Despite being tired and achy, the 79-year-old Rochester Hills resident stuck with his movement goals because he knew of the health benefits of physical activity. Today, he’s at the walking track daily and averages an impressive 72 laps (18 times around the track is equal to one mile).
Royal Oak crime: Police say motorist in low-speed chase had knife, bearded dragon lizard in car; Panhandler calls police over man selling flowers on her corner
A Southfield woman that police say had a bearded dragon lizard and a knife in her car is jailed on $25,000 bond after she led them on a low-speed chase. Police said they first tried to pull Yaronnica Harris over for driving with expired plates at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 12 Mile and Campbell roads.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on slaying of Guillermo Rosado of Pontiac
As an investigation continues into the recent homicide of a Pontiac man, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest. Guillermo “Memo” Rosado, 26, was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Oct. 2, slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street at Blaine Avenue in Pontiac. Efforts by first responders to revive him were unsuccessful.
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
