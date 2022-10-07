When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.

