You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House
Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Fallon Imagines How the Rest of Biden’s Hot Mic Conversation Went: ‘Someone F–s With You, Tell Them to F–ing F– Off’ (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden” this week, following a joint press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what that full conversation sounded like — and it had a whole lot more F-bombs.
Biden APOLOGIZED to the Walorski family for his 'Where's Jackie' gaffe during private White House meeting - after her mother told him 'she's in heaven with Jesus'
Joe Biden apologized in the Oval Office Friday to deceased Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski's family as they met the president just days after he apparently forgot the congresswoman was dead. The late representative's mother Martha 'Mert' Walorski, 83, told Biden, 79, that her daughter is 'in heaven' at a bill...
Full Panel: Republican ad attacking Warnock is ‘brilliant strategy’ but also goes ‘too far’
Cornell Belcher, Sarah Chamberlain and Meridith McGraw join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to breakdown midterm strategy as the race tightens a month out from election day.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump’s Truth Social Is a ‘Rightwing Echo Chamber,’ Elon Musk Says: ‘Might as Well Call It Trumpet’
Tesla CEO rips former president's social media platform as he renews plans to buy Twitter
‘SNL’ Roasts Herschel Walker Fundraising $500,000 After Abortion Scandal: Money’s the Only Thing He’s ‘Willing to Raise’ (Video)
The "Weekend Update" hosts joked that the Georgia Senate candidate and Mehmet Oz are both "trying to lose" with all these scandals
Trump ‘understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in,’ says Haberman
Maggie Haberman, senior New York Times political reporter, joins Meet the Press in an exclusive interview to discuss former President Donald Trump.Oct. 9, 2022.
