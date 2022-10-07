ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

Related
mommypoppins.com

Trunk-or-Treat near Boston: Halloween 2022 Events for Kids

Kids have to wait until Halloween to trick-or-treat, but they can trunk-or-treat near Boston all month long. Trunk-or-treating is held at central locations by different organizations and groups. Participants decorate cars and hand out candy from their trunks. These events offer a great alternative to trick-or-treating, when doorbell-ringing traditions get tricky. More communities have been hosting awesome trunk-or-treat activities near Boston each year. So candy-savvy kids end up collecting treats several times before Halloween! We've rounded up several great trunk-or-treat events in the Boston area. We hope you have a fun-filled and Happy Halloween in New England this October.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Essex County, MA
Government
County
Essex County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Government
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garrison#Ghost#The Garrison House
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
whdh.com

Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
BOSTON, MA
newburyportpolice.com

Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny

Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. ROBERT J. MERRILL,...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WHAV

Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow

The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy