Read full article on original website
Related
mommypoppins.com
Trunk-or-Treat near Boston: Halloween 2022 Events for Kids
Kids have to wait until Halloween to trick-or-treat, but they can trunk-or-treat near Boston all month long. Trunk-or-treating is held at central locations by different organizations and groups. Participants decorate cars and hand out candy from their trunks. These events offer a great alternative to trick-or-treating, when doorbell-ringing traditions get tricky. More communities have been hosting awesome trunk-or-treat activities near Boston each year. So candy-savvy kids end up collecting treats several times before Halloween! We've rounded up several great trunk-or-treat events in the Boston area. We hope you have a fun-filled and Happy Halloween in New England this October.
‘Bad Time for Children’ by Poet Comeau Ponders Modern Challenges and Threats
Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought. A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Is This House Turned Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, Actually Haunted?
Well, I hate to disagree with what can be considered proof, but it seems that I will have to until I see some proof myself. Let's go back in time. The year is 1692 in Salem, MA. As most of us learned in school, this was the time of the...
New Hampshire Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua fire crews rescue dog trapped on ledge
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews in Nashua are looking for the owner of a dog that they rescued from a ledge. “Overnight crews responded to a report of a dog trapped on a ledge along the Nashua River in Mine Falls,” a tweet from the department reads. The dog...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Columbus Day? — Trash Collection Delayed By One Day All Week
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a basic overview of what’s open and closed in Wilmington on Columbus Day (Monday, October 10, 2022):. Wilmington Trash Collection: NONE (Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday, etc.) Post Office: CLOSED. Banks: CLOSED.
Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel
Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic. The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Sarkhel was born...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend
The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy is putting on its production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s and Bryony Lavery’s “Treasure Island.”. The show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., in Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.
See Our Girl, Country Artist April Cushman, in Plaistow, New Hampshire, This Weekend
We love us some April Cushman! She is a friend of the station (a FOS as I like to call them), and has graced us with her talents for many WOKQ events over the years. She has opened for various music festivals, Kickin' Country Cruises, and even Kip Moore a few months back at 3S Arts Space.
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
newburyportpolice.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. ROBERT J. MERRILL,...
Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow
The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
Haverhill’s Sons of Italy Presents a Masquerade Ball to Benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation
The Sons of Italy in Haverhill is hosting a masquerade ball to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The ball takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. All ages are welcome and tickets are $60 per person. A buffet...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0