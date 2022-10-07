HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO