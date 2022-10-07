Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia softball wins District C-1 title over FCEMF
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the District C-1 championship game Friday. The Hawkettes won 10-3 and 16-3 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City plays unbeaten Pierce tough, loses by three scores
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hosted undefeated Pierce Friday. The Bison played the Bluejays tough, but fell 56-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Take Time to Smile: Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
You hope you were able to "ketchup" with the Oscar Meyer Weiner-Mobile or maybe you come out of your shell with the Planter's Nut-Mobile.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
KSNB Local4
SEM football wins battle of unbeatens over Red Cloud
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted Red Cloud for Friday afternoon football. In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Mustangs won 54-36. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football upsets Seward by two scores
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - York football traveled to Seward Friday. The Dukes earned a hard-fought upset, winning 28-14. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Bovee Fire moves a wedding to Grand Island
The Grace Cancer Foundation's fundraising gala is coming up on October 15. Video from the scene on Wednesday, October 5, after a deceased individual was located east of Harvard on Road 26.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
KSNB Local4
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
knopnews2.com
First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
KSNB Local4
The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
