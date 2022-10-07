Yet, I get charged BY SIM GILL with a Felony 3 for just HAVING a gun that stopped a fight from even happening?! Didn't even touch the guy, didn't even point the gun at the guy, just had it and the dude backed down. No fight. Where's the "aggravated assault" at, Sim?!
Utah County had a similar problem with David Leaving as its DA. Thankfully, he got primaried out. Hope Salt Lake Country follows suit soon.
My daughter was a victim of human trafficking.My grandmother and aunt hid the guy out did it.My daughter was placed on a N.C.I.C national data base.My grandmother and aunt allowed my daughter to be trafficked in there home.They helped to protect this man.This man took my daughter in and out of Utah.My grandmother/aunt would warn him when the FBI/US Marshals was around.They gave them money ext.The D.A dropped the case out of the blue.I also called Cps to file a report.They refused to open a case.I called Wvc P.D they did.zThey found my allegations was true.They also contacted cps. Cps refused to open a case for them as well.Now,my daughter is missing we don’t know if she’s alive or dead.I’m going to sue the D.A. Juvenile Court,CPS!!
