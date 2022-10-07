Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an...
Woman Confesses To Setting Seattle Apartment Building On Fire: Police
Firefighters said flames quickly spread to the fourth floor of the building.
q13fox.com
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capitolhillseattle.com
One reported dead in E Fir shooting
A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
Chronicle
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
Violent home invasion leaves Kirkland neighborhood rattled
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland neighborhood is on edge after an attempted home invasion burglary ended in gunfire while two children were inside. The hunt is on for whoever broke into a Kirkland home early Sunday morning as a family of four slept. At least one suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before firing at the house.
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett
Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
q13fox.com
First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed
SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
4 men, white van sought in connection with a shooting at a Renton minimart
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in two men being injured Monday night at a minimart. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Comments / 0