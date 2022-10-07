ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnwood, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
capitolhillseattle.com

One reported dead in E Fir shooting

A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend

A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Violent home invasion leaves Kirkland neighborhood rattled

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland neighborhood is on edge after an attempted home invasion burglary ended in gunfire while two children were inside. The hunt is on for whoever broke into a Kirkland home early Sunday morning as a family of four slept. At least one suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before firing at the house.
KIRKLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duplex#911#Accident#176th Place Southwest#Harborview Medical Center
myeverettnews.com

Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett

Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed

SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy