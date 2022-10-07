San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO