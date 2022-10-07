ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Concussion

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion. Olave had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting. New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick of the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Amazon Prime#The Seattle Seahawks#The New England Patriots#Marshawn Lsb#The Los Angeles Chargers
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season opened with a fantasy flop. Thursday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos stretched into overtime and still didn't produce a single touchdown. If you had any exposure to that game that wasn't a kicker or a defense, then you probably have...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dyami Brown, Khalil Shakir's Updated Fantasy Stock Ahead of Week 6 Waiver Wire

On Sunday, you couldn't spell dynamic without Dyami. The Washington Commanders receiver absolutely went off, catching two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving fantasy players to wonder if he should be a waiver-wire priority this upcoming week. And the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Isn't an NFL Starter and It's Time the Panthers Realize It

From just about the moment that David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers, the team has been on a mission to find a franchise quarterback. In 2020, the Panthers tried rolling out Teddy Bridgewater, who finished 17th in the league in passing yards, 24th in touchdown passes and 22nd in passer rating. He won four of his 15 starts.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy