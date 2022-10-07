Read full article on original website
The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent PeopleTy D.Salem, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
‘Bad Time for Children’ by Poet Comeau Ponders Modern Challenges and Threats
Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought. A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
Sharing culture: Shrewsbury Street jolts with parade celebrating Italian heritage
WORCESTER — Mount Carmel Apartments resident Anna Bogosian said she found out from an announcement on TV that the Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade was returning after a four-year absence. And Sunday afternoon, the once annual event — formerly known as the Worcester Columbus Day Parade — was about to march past her building. Bogosian wasted no time and set up...
Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs
The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Essex County Ghost Project Kicks Off Halloween with Ghost Hunt at Duston-Dustin Garrison House
The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder are celebrating the Halloween season with a ghost hunt and talk in Haverhill. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:15 p.m., at the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. The spooky night begins with a talk from Christi Brouder...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson to return as Judge Stoughton in “Saltonstall’s Trial”
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson will return as Judge Stoughton in the updated staged reading of Saltonstall’s Trial on Oct. 2.7. at 7 pm at the Modern Theatre in Boston. He joins an accomplished cast that includes three Elliot Norton winners, seasoned regional performers, and some highly skilled young actors.
tewksburycarnation.org
TPD Launches Blanket and Sweatshirt Collection Drive
Sweater weather” is here, and the Tewksbury Police Department is kicking off their first blanket and sweatshirt drive. The goal is to collect new blankets and sweatshirts for those in need. All colors and sizes are needed. These donations will be provided to members of our community who are...
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
Worcester to Review 6 Designs for West Boylston Drive Parcel
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks are reviewing six conceptual designs for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. The designs are submitted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning. The...
Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend
The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy is putting on its production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s and Bryony Lavery’s “Treasure Island.”. The show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., in Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society’s Seeks ‘CATalysts’ at 28th Annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is hosting its 28th annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction with the theme “Be a CATalyst,” to raise money for cats and kittens in need. The gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m., at the Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury.
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’
(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
valleypatriot.com
LGBTQ+ Community: Does Dani B. Langevin Speak for You?
Dani B. Langevin is a Methuen High School U.S. History teacher, an aspiring writer, and a member of the LGBTQ+ Community of the Merrimack Valley. As an aspiring writer and LGBTQ+ Community Member, she does a column in this periodical under the heading, “Ye Ol’e Gay Valley.” I first became acquainted with Miss Langevin’s writings in July 2022 when I picked up a copy of ‘The Valley Patriot’ off of the counter of my local convenience store. It contained her article entitled “The Big Lie.”
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Columbus Day? — Trash Collection Delayed By One Day All Week
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a basic overview of what’s open and closed in Wilmington on Columbus Day (Monday, October 10, 2022):. Wilmington Trash Collection: NONE (Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday, etc.) Post Office: CLOSED. Banks: CLOSED.
