Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Another Sunday, another dose of Top 5 Plays!
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to hit that rewind button on the last week of local area games with Local4′s Top 5 Plays of the Week!. 5. Hastings College women soccer’s Dulce Lopez makes a goal for the Broncos as they win in shutout fashion, 4-0.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Bronco women’s soccer keeps clean sheet in win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College women’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored four goals and kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over the Lancers. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College men’s soccer blanks Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Lancers in a 5-0 clean sheet. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
York football upsets Seward by two scores
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - York football traveled to Seward Friday. The Dukes earned a hard-fought upset, winning 28-14. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
SEM football wins battle of unbeatens over Red Cloud
SUMNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Sumner-Eddyville-Miller football hosted Red Cloud for Friday afternoon football. In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Mustangs won 54-36. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
KSNB Local4
Central City plays unbeaten Pierce tough, loses by three scores
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hosted undefeated Pierce Friday. The Bison played the Bluejays tough, but fell 56-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia softball wins District C-1 title over FCEMF
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the District C-1 championship game Friday. The Hawkettes won 10-3 and 16-3 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football falls to undefeated Elkhorn South
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior football hosted undefeated Elkhorn South Friday. The Storm stormed into Memorial Stadium and defeated the Islanders 42-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
KSNB Local4
The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Comments / 0