Fullerton, NE

KSNB Local4

Another Sunday, another dose of Top 5 Plays!

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to hit that rewind button on the last week of local area games with Local4′s Top 5 Plays of the Week!. 5. Hastings College women soccer’s Dulce Lopez makes a goal for the Broncos as they win in shutout fashion, 4-0.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up

DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Cecilia softball wins District C-1 title over FCEMF

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the District C-1 championship game Friday. The Hawkettes won 10-3 and 16-3 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg

KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...

