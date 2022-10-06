Read full article on original website
Joan Hartmann: Santa Barbara County’s Fire Safe Council Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Wildfire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Ray Ford: Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council Hosting Wildfire Preparedness Event
What you do this fall could help you save your home and, should a major fire occur on the Santa Barbara front country, perhaps even your life. Given drought conditions, increasing impacts from climate change and recent history of devastating wildfires in the late fall, being prepared for the next one is more critical now than ever.
Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022
Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
Authorities Release Name of Santa Maria Man Killed in Santa Ynez Valley Crash
Authorities have released the name of the Santa Maria man who was killed Sunday in a multivehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. The victim was Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Three other people...
Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds
The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
Santa Barbara County Stand Down to Mark 10 Years of Supporting Veterans
The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Saturday will mark its 10th year of helping connect former military members to a wide assortment of services. The free annual event is geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans but open to all veterans. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed
Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
Homicide Victim Identified as 72-Year-Old Santa Ynez Man; Suspect Remains at Large
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the victim in a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Santa Ynez. The man killed was Terry Lee Wilson, 72, who lived on Jason Way, a short street just north of Santa Ynez Valley High School, according to Raquel Zick, a sheriff’s public information officer.
Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc
Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara
Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain
Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
Bicyclist stabbed while riding by person standing on sidewalk in Ventura: Police
An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.
