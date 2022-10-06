ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022

Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds

The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara County Stand Down to Mark 10 Years of Supporting Veterans

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Saturday will mark its 10th year of helping connect former military members to a wide assortment of services. The free annual event is geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans but open to all veterans. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed

Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc

Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
LOMPOC, CA
2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara

Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain

Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
OJAI, CA

