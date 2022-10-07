ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 biggest takeaways from Indianapolis Colts’ overtime victory over Broncos

Another week, another loss, and another example that the Indianapolis Colts ‘ only victory was a fluke. Wait, they won? In overtime on a defensive stand? What an ugly game. But the worst part of this game was seeing Nyheim Hines leave the game early with a concussion. How Hines was affected was scary. Hopefully, everything is ok with him, and he has a safe and healthy recovery.

The most shocking thing to come from this game was seeing Denver fans and some Colts fans leaving the game before its conclusion. Especially since this game is the first game to go overtime without a touchdown being scored since 2017, and all of this is because Russell Wilson still hasn’t learned to run the ball in the red zone as opposed to throwing. Remember his Super Bowl interception? Time to react to this game.

New offensive line, same results

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts made some changes to their starting offensive line. Rookie Bernhard Raimann started at left tackle, kicking Matt Pryor to right tackle, and Braden Smith to right guard. The hope was that this would shore up some weaknesses.

And possibly stave off the firing of the offensive line coach for a week. Same terrible results for the highest-paid offensive line. Just take a look at Pryor trying to block Bradley Chubb. And the rookie committed three holding penalties and one false start. This unit will cost some people their jobs.

Ivy League schools play football

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodney Thomas is a seventh-round pick out of Yale. He got his first playing time against Kansas City. In that game, he made a huge play breaking up what might have been a touchdown. At the very least, it was going to be a big play. In this game, he made another huge pass breakup in the first half. Finally, he’s rewarded with the first interception of his NFL career in the second half. He’s looking like a guy that is deserving of more playing time.

Some poor state of affairs

The Colts have now played seven consecutive games where they have scored 20 points or less. This ties the longest streak for the Colts since 1993. It’s very possible this 2022 team sets a new Colts record next week against Jacksonville.

This game also marks the seventh consecutive game where they went into halftime trailing. This offense is just very bad, and even that is an understatement. Another example of just how bad this unit is, they only crossed midfield three times in the game.

Both of those drives resulted in long-field goals. Chase McLaughlin made a 51-yard and a 52-yard field goal for the only Colts’ points. There is no separation from the receivers, there are no holes for running backs, and there is no time for Matt Ryan to throw the ball.

This is going to be a very long season for the Indianapolis Colts. The lone bright spot on this team is Grover Stewart. This man continues to make plays. This week he blocked a field goal. As previously mentioned, the Colts are hosting Jacksonville in Week 6.

NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
