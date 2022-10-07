ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit schools partner with rideshare to aid bus driver shortage

Ten school districts in Metro Detroit, including the Detroit school district, have launched a rideshare app to help parents and students affected by bus driver shortages. The partnership with HopSkipDrive Safe Ride, a transportation service for children including those who need special assistance, includes public school districts of Bloomfield Hills, Ferndale, Farmington, Flat Rock, Garden City, Riverview, Novi, Wayne-Westland and Woodhaven-Brownstone.
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
CANTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife

A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing

Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
NORTHVILLE, MI
whmi.com

Man Arrested After Police Chase

A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence

Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
DETROIT, MI

