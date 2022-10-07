Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
HometownLife.com
In sprawling districts like South Lyon, who should pay law enforcement to patrol schools?
Within a week of last November's Oxford High School shooting, one phone call concluded with an agreement to add a new full-time police officer to South Lyon's middle schools. It was a sign of what can be accomplished when working with a sense of urgency and cooperation to protect the community’s children.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit schools partner with rideshare to aid bus driver shortage
Ten school districts in Metro Detroit, including the Detroit school district, have launched a rideshare app to help parents and students affected by bus driver shortages. The partnership with HopSkipDrive Safe Ride, a transportation service for children including those who need special assistance, includes public school districts of Bloomfield Hills, Ferndale, Farmington, Flat Rock, Garden City, Riverview, Novi, Wayne-Westland and Woodhaven-Brownstone.
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Detroit News
Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
'A puppy, candy and popsicles': Parents describe stranger-danger incident
Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriffs Office are patrolling Highland Township after reports of a man attempting to abduct two 10-year-old boys Thursday afternoon.
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
Detroit News
Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
whmi.com
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN, Mich. – Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights. The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with...
Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown
The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over, but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.
Detroit News
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence
Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
1 in custody after "extremely dangerous" barricaded gunman situation at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Michigan State Police officials say the man who barricaded himself inside a downtown Dearborn hotel room after shooting someone with a long gun has been arrested.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
