Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
astaga.com

Altcoins Tank As Inflation Soars

Cryptocurrency Value Immediately eighth Oct:—- The crypto market is down as soon as once more because the macroeconomic outlook retains getting worse. Bitcoin fell under the $20k mark as soon as once more and is presently buying and selling at $19,481. It fell near 2.42% within the final 24 hours.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data

(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

There's renewed hope in the possibility that global central banks are nearing the end of their rate hike cycle. Here's how that's driving markets.

Happy Wednesday, readers. It is Wednesday, isn't it? With so many U-turns and row backs this week already, I wouldn't be surprised if the days also changed direction. after recent routs, it may be a surprise to see two straight days of hefty gains for US stocks, but that's what's happened so far this week. Now, hope is in the air for the Federal Reserve to make an eagerly awaited pivot away from its hawkish policy.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
BUSINESS

