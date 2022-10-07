Read full article on original website
Possible skyscraper for 9th and P Streets
Lincoln Lutheran tops GICC to claim Centennial Conference Tournament Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Centennial Conference Tournament championship match looked like a state championship match on Saturday. GICC and Lincoln Lutheran played a high-level, back-and-forth thriller that the Warriors won in three sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-21). Lincoln Lutheran claims back-to-back conference titles for the first time in program history.
Waverly ends 17-year drought, advances to State Softball Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Waverly softball team slugged its way to the District B-4 championship on Saturday. The Vikings scored 21 runs in a 2-game sweep over 4th-seeded Beatrice at Hannibal Park. The Vikings’ scoring outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from Husker recruit Malia Thoms. Alexis Shepard delivered a game-ending, 3-run home run in Game 2 against the Orangemen.
Nebraska College Football Scores (Sat., Oct. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college scores for October 8.
Huskers conclude Fall Season with two wins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team concluded the fall season on Sunday with two wins. The Huskers claimed a 10-3 victory over Colorado State before finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win over Omaha. In game one, Mya Felder led NU on offense, tallying three hits and three RBIs while Courtney Wallace led in the circle with six strikeouts. Wallace held the Rams to only one hit in four innings. In game one, the Huskers led 1-0 after three innings, but the Rams scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring six times, and then added three more in the fifth. CSU score once in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not enough as NU claimed the win.
7th annual spay-ghetti and no balls fundraiser
LNW high school basketball will not include varsity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced Friday that Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman level games for both girls and boys basketball this season. “We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season that we carry with us...
University of Nebraska celebrates 50 years of Title IX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska is celebrating a milestone, 50 years of Title IX and allowing women to participate in college athletics. On Saturday, Husker Athletics held a rally with female athletes to share the significance of Title IX with fans. Husker Athletics held the “More is Possible”...
Huskers face off against Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road for the first time in six weeks, as it will travel to New Jersey for a Friday evening matchup with Rutgers in Piscataway. Game time from SHI Stadium is set for shortly after 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local), with FS1 providing national television coverage.
LPS students participates in college and career fairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opened on Oct. 1, turning heads towards college applications. Between 60% to 70% of Lincoln Public Schools college-age students will go to a two or four-year college. LPS students participated in in-house college and career fairs this week. Regional colleges...
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln last month. Police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Said Salahuddin on Wednesday in connection to the homicide near 18th and O Streets on September 25th. Both men are from Lincoln. Jahhfarr...
Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
Sunday Forecast: Another round of above average temperatures arrive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend will bring significantly above average high temperatures for the next few days. Overall conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny. Sunday will be a beautiful and pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny with a gentle northwesterly breeze. High temperatures across the state will rise to the 70s and will be significantly above normal for this time of year (average high temperature is around 68). Mostly clear skies overnight will allow low temperatures to fall back into the mid 30s to 40s. Saturday will most definitely be a day where you need a jacket in the morning but will be able to shed it by the afternoon!
Car seat placed on stovetop sparks apartment fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five people have to find a new place to stay Friday night, following a fire in their south Lincoln apartment. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire at an apartment northeast of 14th Street and Highway 2 on Friday around 11 a.m.
