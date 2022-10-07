Read full article on original website
MOMday Monday – Canton MOPS
The MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) International theme this year is We Go Together, with sub topics such as Expect Good Things and Show Up. Canton’s MOPS group is unique and we had such a great year last year. We have moms come from Troy, Gillet, and Shunk. Our group represents over a hand full of churches. With adding Moms Next last year any mom with a child pre-k up to 12th grade can attend.
Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival announces dates for 2023
WATKINS GLEN (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Committee has announced dates for the 2023 festival. The annual festival is scheduled to take place at Clute Park in Watkins Glen from Friday, August 11, 2023, to Sunday, August 13, 2023. The Committee said that the first planning meeting for the 2023 festival will […]
Closing ceremony held at The Wall that Heals
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Sayre on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Walls that Heals. Dozens came out to pay their final respects to the wall at Riverfront Park. A closing ceremony was held before volunteers began taking down the wall on Sunday afternoon. The Penn...
Employee donates generous gift to Windsor school
A Windsor Central High School maintenance worker took some time away from work to put a smile on the faces of young students.
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away
Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival this weekend
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The 56th annual Fall Foliage Festival in Cohocton will be held this upcoming weekend Oct. 7-9. The festival which began in 1966 hosts a flea market on The Village Greens with local vendors of all different trades including art, crafts, antiques, food, and more. The festival’s co-chairman, Bob Fleishman, explains why […]
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month
(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
DCNR looks to create 'Adventure Center' in Potter County
Potter County, Pa. — DCNR has plans to revive a recreation area at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County. DCNR is seeking proposals for the development of a four-season recreation adventure center, according to State Parks Director John Hallas. “The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the...
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado. "My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only...
Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
