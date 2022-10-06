Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek to undergo restoration work Saturday, volunteers needed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Restoration work will continue in Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching and pruning native trees along the stream from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison...
wmot.org
Advantage in Greater Nashville housing market rapidly tilting toward buyers
(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee’s housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in last month after being a strong seller’s market for much of the past two years. The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Assoc. says there were nearly 10,000 homes on the market across the mid-state during September. Compare that to April when less than half that number of homes were listed for sale.
Nashville Scene
What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War
On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Laundry Project returns to Nashville Saturday
Volunteers will be at the Wash Tub Laundry off of Nolensville Pike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and they expect to do about 300 loads of laundry.
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
Pride Publishing
Hadley Park renamed Hadley-Lillard Park￼
Hadley-Lillard Park is officially the new name for north Nashville’s most popular and historic parks. The announcement of the name change came during the recent Parks Board meeting. The Tennessee Historical Commission recently determined that the Parks Board’s request to change the name of Hadley Park to Hadley-Lillard Park does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act since the park is not a ‘Memorial’ as defined in the Act.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Nashville’s Shelby Avenue corridor Sunday
Metro Police say the thieves hit multiple streets between 11th and 19th streets.
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
Comments / 1