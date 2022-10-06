Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Student Recruitment Stop in Nashville Full of ‘True Blue’ Spirit, Community
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee highlighted not only the quality of the university’s academic offerings and facilities at the Nashville True Blue Tour event, but the Blue Raider spirit — putting people first. “The most important part is the people, our caring faculty and staff and the emphasis...
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
TSU Homecoming: What you need to know to celebrate
Homecoming at Tennessee State University is always a popular event, but the HBCU says this year's celebration is extra special.
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands submits gospel album for Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has submitted their new gospel album, “The Urban Hymnal” for a Grammy nomination. A professor and assistant director of bands at the university, Larry Jenkins, said the idea of an album formed over dinner with Grammy-nominated, contemporary artist Sir The Baptist.
Nashville Scene
What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War
On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU After Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss. Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service on the Ascension...
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
The Laundry Project returns to Nashville Saturday
Volunteers will be at the Wash Tub Laundry off of Nolensville Pike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and they expect to do about 300 loads of laundry.
Sidelines
Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media
Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
atozsports.com
Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
wpln.org
HCA faces over-admission allegations that have gotten other Nashville hospital systems in trouble
In February, Jennifer Smithfield of Robertson County was feeling weak and still having some trouble breathing after nearly two weeks with COVID. To be safe, her primary care physician suggested going to the emergency department. She chose HCA’s Centennial Medical Center, near its corporate headquarters in Nashville. Like more...
