Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
WBIR

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands submits gospel album for Grammy nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has submitted their new gospel album, “The Urban Hymnal” for a Grammy nomination. A professor and assistant director of bands at the university, Larry Jenkins, said the idea of an album formed over dinner with Grammy-nominated, contemporary artist Sir The Baptist.
Nashville Scene

What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War

On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Sidelines

Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media

Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
