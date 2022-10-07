Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
bladenonline.com
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
Fair rides almost too fast for snapshots
LUMBERTON — Rides are an essential part of the fair experience. In this installment of the series on important elements of the Robeson R
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bladenonline.com
Introducing The Pink Lady
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
Golden Knights welcome cyclists
LAURINBURG — Cycle North Carolina made an overnight stop in Laurinburg as the group travels from the mountains to the coast. To welcome the more than 1,000 cyclists to Scotland County, the U.S. Army Golden Knights performed a parachute demonstration to welcome the riders to Legion Park, where some cyclists slept overnight.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
IHOP to open in December
ROCKINGHAM — The new IHOP will be opening in December. An IHOP corporate guest relations staff member initially confirmed th
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fayetteville community host 'Remember My Name' vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence
Members of the Fayetteville community paid tribute Thursday to lives lost to domestic violence in Festival Park at the annual "Remember My Name" Vigil.
Fayetteville teen dies after getting shot multiple times in Southern Pines
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8:01 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. Authorities believe the shooting was not a random act of violence. Chambliss...
sandhillssentinel.com
Counseling service donates $25K to Scotland Memorial Foundation
Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus. Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland...
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass
Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
Traffic, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery at Red Springs meeting
RED SPRINGS —“Every day I see people speeding,” said Mayor Edward Henderson. Speed, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery occup
Student's suspicions led to lockdown at 2 Fayetteville high schools; no threat found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. Both Seventy-First and Seventy-First Classical were locked down right after 9 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the...
Comments / 0