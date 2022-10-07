Read full article on original website
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Hail storms and EVs
I took a break from writing for a while to spend August on the road. While visiting in northeast Oregon our car got pummeled in a hail storm. The damage resulted in a repair estimate that caused the insurance company to total the car. I was forced to make a...
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
teslarati.com
Tesla leaks the locations of planned Superchargers across the world
Update: 11:21 a.m. E.T. 10/7: Tesla has removed all “Coming Soon” locations on its website. The leak has been neutralized. Update: 11:54 a.m. E.T.: Updated hL and added detail to paragraph 4. Locations were leaked globally and not just in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla has apparently leaked...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
industrytoday.com
Supporting The Rise of Electric Vehicles Locally
With the rise in EV popularity, charging stations are in high demand. This article discusses why EV charging stations are worth the cost. Electric vehicles are rising in popularity. As of 2021, there have been 11.3 million EVs sold globally. EV and hybrid vehicle sales are projected to increase to 38% by 2025. This would be an over 300% increase from 2019! The sales increase could be a result of many things, but price decreases and functionality are some of the main reasons people are opting for EVs over gas-powered vehicles. EVs are also the perfect vehicle for conscious consumers wanting to make a positive impact on sustainability.
The Electric Vehicle Revolution Includes the Semi-Truck!
In an effort to cut down on carbon emissions, one of the most significant contributors has always been tractor-trailers (semis). Typically the average automobile is on the road a few hours a day, getting anywhere from 15 miles per gallon of fuel to 50 miles per gallon. A semi-truck is on the road 11 hours a day, getting as low as 6 to 8 miles to the gallon. The progression to an electrified semi-truck is almost a foregone conclusion, with many companies such as Tesla, Daimler, Volvo, and Nikola investing in this technology.
RideApart
LML Returns To The Indian Market With Three New Electric Two-Wheelers
LML, or Lohia Machinery Limited, is back in the Indian market with a focus on electric two-wheelers. The company was forced to shut down in 2017 following its inability to resolve insolvency issues. Well, fast-forward half-a-decade later, and it seems that the scooter maker is back. The Moonshot electric moped, the Orion e-bicycle, and the Star e-scooter are three brand-new electric designs by LML.
