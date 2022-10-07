With the rise in EV popularity, charging stations are in high demand. This article discusses why EV charging stations are worth the cost. Electric vehicles are rising in popularity. As of 2021, there have been 11.3 million EVs sold globally. EV and hybrid vehicle sales are projected to increase to 38% by 2025. This would be an over 300% increase from 2019! The sales increase could be a result of many things, but price decreases and functionality are some of the main reasons people are opting for EVs over gas-powered vehicles. EVs are also the perfect vehicle for conscious consumers wanting to make a positive impact on sustainability.

