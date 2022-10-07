Read full article on original website
U.S. banks cut donations to federal candidates, up Democrats' share ahead of mid-terms
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banks are giving far less to federal candidates this election cycle and increasing the proportion they are handing to Democrats as they rethink their political giving, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry officials and lobbyists.
Dutch right-to-die group fights to widen legal euthanasia boundaries
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A right-to-die group told judges on Monday that a Dutch law which allows physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands but criminalises others who help people end their own lives violates European human rights law and must be declared unlawful.
