foxnebraska.com
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
foxnebraska.com
Gov. Ricketts issues response to speculation around upcoming U.S. Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — Current Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the odds-on favorite to become the next president of the University of Florida, and because of this, it is becoming increasingly likely that Sasse may announce his resignation from the U.S. Senate soon. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday...
foxnebraska.com
Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
foxnebraska.com
Jason Hanner interview: WalkforVets
KEARNEY, Neb. — Imagine feeling so passionate about a cause that you would go door-to-door to raise awareness about it, or in this case, walk across the entire state of Nebraska to bring awareness to mental health issues and suicides among veterans. Jason Hanner, a veteran of the U.S....
foxnebraska.com
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
foxnebraska.com
UNK earns 4th-straight win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Miss. — Nebraska-Kearney Football excelled in all three phases against Missouri Western, earning their 4th-straight win, 38-19, on Saturday at Spratt Stadium. "What I'm extremely happy with is this is a team win," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. "Offense leaned on the defense. Defense leaned on the offense, and our special teams game was outstanding."
