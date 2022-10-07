Read full article on original website
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation after a man was shot in killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers were responded to a residence in […]
wvtm13.com
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WAAY-TV
Stallworth found guilty in kidnapping of Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney
The man charged in the kidnapping of Birmingham toddler, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, was found guilty Friday afternoon. A jury found Patrick Stallworth guilty on all charges related to McKinney's disappearance after just over an hour of deliberation. McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing...
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
alabamanews.net
Federal jury finds Patrick Stallworth guilty of kidnapping Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
One of the people charged in the kidnapping of a toddler in Birmingham has been found guilty. A federal jury found 42-year-old Patrick Stallworth guilty on two federal kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Friday at the Hugo Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham.
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
wbrc.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
wbrc.com
Retired Hoover Police K-9 Ava dies from health complications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say their retired K-9 Ava died from health complications. “We are saddened to report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Ava yesterday from health complications. She was 14 years old. Ava was a faithful partner to Officer Kevin Hollis for her entire life....
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
wbrc.com
Birmingham firefighter injured on duty at Division Avenue house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a fire at the 6900 block of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 9. At the scene, crews found a one story house with heavy smoke and fire. All occupants of the house were successfully...
wbrc.com
Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
