ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cupcake#Birmingham City#Violent Crime#Housing Authority
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Google
AL.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified

A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
wbrc.com

Retired Hoover Police K-9 Ava dies from health complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say their retired K-9 Ava died from health complications. “We are saddened to report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Ava yesterday from health complications. She was 14 years old. Ava was a faithful partner to Officer Kevin Hollis for her entire life....
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham firefighter injured on duty at Division Avenue house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a fire at the 6900 block of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 9. At the scene, crews found a one story house with heavy smoke and fire. All occupants of the house were successfully...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy