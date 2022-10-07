Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
mycbs4.com
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
mycbs4.com
Two additional recovery centers opening for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
According to the Florida Division of Emergency (FDEM), today Governor DeSantis announced that there will be two more disaster recovery centers opening in Sarasota and Lee county. This comes after the impacts of Hurricane Ian and is designed to help citizens who were heavily effected. It will be a place...
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, Dunnellon Police help with Hurricane Ian relief
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — North Central Florida's law enforcement agencies finished assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Southwest Florida on Thursday. Ocala Police officers, along with law enforcement from Marion County Sheriff's Office and Dunnellon Police Department, noticed on their way to dinner, semi-trucks pulling in with thousands of cases of water, bags of ice, and meals ready-to-eat (MRE) for locals in need.
Comments / 0