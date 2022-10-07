Carthage boys soccer team falls to Kickapoo at home

The Carthage Tigers came in to Thursday game 12-2 record and the Kickapoo Chiefs with a 13-2 record. The Tigers were at home to square off against the Chiefs. They would fall short to Kickapoo 3-0.

Carthage next games are this Friday and Saturday as they travel to Kansas City, Missouri to face St. Michael the Archangel and Ladue Horton Watkins.

