washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West Varsity Spartan volleyball bows to Hartford | By Abby Stockhausen & Briquelle Schnabel
October 8, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – West Bend West Spartan Varsity Volleyball Team played hard in their match against Hartford but lost in the end 14 – 25, 20 – 25, 26 – 24, 18 – 25. The first game started with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV1 volleyball sweeps Hartford | By Rylee Faehling
October 8, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – West Bend West Spartan JV1 volleyball took all three sets from Hartford, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22. Aly Wagner assisted the team in many ways, with serving and setting assists earning key points for the team. Grace Peters played good defense and...
CBS 58
High school football Week 8 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rev. Nathan Reesman from St. Frances Cabrini in West Bend, WI is leaving
October 7, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s been a shock for the parish and the community as an announcement was made this week that Rev. Nathan Reesman from St. Frances Cabrini Parish in West Bend, WI is leaving for another assignment with the Archdioceses. Rev....
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Woman Heading To World’s Largest Horse Retraining Competition
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam woman is heading to the heart of horse country to compete in the world’s largest horse retraining competition. Haley Kenevan will be heading to Kentucky to compete in a competition sponsored by the Retired Racehorse Project called “$100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover. The RRPs mission...
Hundreds gather in Waukesha following first week of Darrell Brooks trial
It's been an emotional week in Waukesha as the Darrell Brooks trial started. Despite the challenges, the city hosted the Waukesha Unlocked event.
UPMATTERS
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/9/22 Four Hurt In FDL County Rollover Accident
Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 am.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
