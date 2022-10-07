Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 am.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO