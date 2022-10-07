Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
Storm Reid and Monica Star in Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Campaign
Storytelling is a central part of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance partnership. Without fail, every installment has come with captivating visuals, from the Conversations Amongst Us campaign video to the Outside Clothes and Inside Voices drops. The aforementioned projects were made in partnership with a team of all Black New Balance creatives, marking a groundbreaking moment in the world of collaborations.
TITAN Brings Filipino Basketball Heritage to the Air Jordan 2
The Air Jordan 2 returns to the limelight as a canvas for high-profile collaborations ranging from Off-White™‘s vintage-inspired pair to Nina Chanel Abney‘s two-part drop. Manila-based retailer TITAN is the latest to reinterpret the AJ2, bringing freshness to the silhouette with a tropical colorway and mixed media...
ARTS・
WILLOW on Her Most Lyrically Confessional Album to Date, 'COPINGMECHANISM'
WILLOW AKA Willow Smith has released her fifth studio album, <Copingmechanism> — a rock project, which may be considered her most personal work so far. The LP is made up of 11 tracks, with one feature — Yves Tumor on “Perfectly Not Close.” For WILLOW, it was important to be honest and accepting about whatever she’s feeling on this record. During a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, WILLOW said <Copingmechanism> “is not a depressing record” despite what others may think.
Richard Quinn Taps Clearpay to Create Interest-Free NFTs
Breakthrough designer Richard Quinn has teamed up with London Fashion Week partner Clearpay alongside the British Fashion Council, to offer fans a limited-edition rose NFT. Part of Quinn and Clearpay’s “London Fashion Week In Bloom” collaboration, the NFT takes cues from the designer’s recent Spring/Summer 2023 showcase which took place in September.
Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Ye
Following his problematic YEEZY show at Paris Fashion Week, Ye has been called out by numerous celebrities for being a “bully” and a “joke” as he continues to attack individuals on social media, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. According to reports, the rapper has had a falling out with Justin Bieber after he attacked the singer’s wife Hailey on Instagram.
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
Ye Is Now Restricted on Instagram and Locked Out of Twitter
Following his problematic YEEZY show featuring “White Lives Matter” tees and a series of posts attacking numerous people, Ye has been restricted on Instagram and locked out of Twitter. The Meta-owned platform restricted the rapper to temporarily restrict his activities on the app, including posting, commenting and messaging....
New Balance Adds a Platform to the 574
There seems to be something in the water. Stacked soles have run amuck from the Air Jordan 1 “Elevate” to the Vans “Stackform” and the Converse Chuck Taylor “Lift.” Brand after brand is delivering women-centric platform models, engaging both newbies in the sneaker space and collectors looking to add a lifestyle silhouette to their rotations.
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space
For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
An Editor’s Photo Diary from Paris Fashion Week SS23
For the fourth and final fashion week of the month, thousands of guests flocked to one of the most glamorous cities in the world for a truly expansive showcase of both emerging and established designers. Paris Fashion Week was once again back in full force this season, arguably the busiest showcase from the month in its entirety.
