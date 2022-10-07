WILLOW AKA Willow Smith has released her fifth studio album, <Copingmechanism> — a rock project, which may be considered her most personal work so far. The LP is made up of 11 tracks, with one feature — Yves Tumor on “Perfectly Not Close.” For WILLOW, it was important to be honest and accepting about whatever she’s feeling on this record. During a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, WILLOW said <Copingmechanism> “is not a depressing record” despite what others may think.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO