Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Florida State's 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday night. Some of his quotes are below as well as the video of his interview. "It's a locker room, staff, football team that's hurting," Norvell said. "To come out with the work and investment that was put in, throughout the game there were so many swings of emotions, swings of momentum. It was a college football game that was a tough, physical game. Ultimately we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half that we've got to be able to overcome."

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO