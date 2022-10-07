Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Quote book and video: Mike Norvell following loss to NC State
Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Florida State's 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday night. Some of his quotes are below as well as the video of his interview. "It's a locker room, staff, football team that's hurting," Norvell said. "To come out with the work and investment that was put in, throughout the game there were so many swings of emotions, swings of momentum. It was a college football game that was a tough, physical game. Ultimately we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half that we've got to be able to overcome."
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week eight highlights and scores
Eastern North Carolina — Week eight featured some rivalry games and wild finishes. Conference titles are starting to come into focus, in the Coastal Conference White Oak High School and Richlands High School both picked up big wins to stay tied for first place. In the Eastern Plains Conference West Craven and Green Central setup next weeks showdown with wins this Friday night. Click on the videos to check out all the highlights in sports.
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football - Week 8 - WITN End Zone. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy
EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
Road & Track
Man Wanted for Spray-Painting "NASCAR on USA" on North Carolina Sidewalks
Police are on the hunt for a man it says was captured on video spray-painting sidewalks with "NASCAR on USA" using stencils in Greenville, North Carolina. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
WITN
Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and...
WRAL
Rocky Mount students hold walkout over teacher shortage
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza
The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
