Read full article on original website
AP_001102.a422d4a419d849949ffcf4e07a80c01b.1939
1d ago
How soon can we vote out Gill? How can he NOT seek prosecution for such egregious acts against women and his own family? We all know what the next step is, right? Who gets killed first, his victim or an
Reply
2
Related
KSLTV
Taylorsville Police officers assaulted by party goers after noise complants, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two Taylorsville police officers were injured by an intoxicated crowd on Saturday night, according to police. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver told KSL that they received several calls of a loud party near 5300 Royal Autumn Circle and responded three times Saturday night. During the third...
kjzz.com
SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville officers assaulted when party goers turn on cops over noise complaint
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville cops responding to noise complaints at a loud party Saturday night suddenly found themselves in peril when family members and party goers turned on the officers. It was the third time police had been called to the large house party...
Gephardt Daily
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
kjzz.com
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
KSLTV
BREAKING: Shots fired, gunman seen walking halls of Sugarhouse apartment complex
SUGARHOUSE, Utah — Authorities are responding to a scene where a man was seen walking through the halls of Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. On the scene, officers heard two shots come from inside the building, and called for additional units. Officers are asking people to avoid the area...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Judge dismisses murder case against 17-year-old Utahn, ruling the action was justified
SALT LAKE CITY — A 3rd District Court judge dismissed a first-degree murder case on Thursday after making a determination that a Millcreek teenager charged with murder was justified in firing a gun in an attempt to stop a fight outside a Salt Lake City club. Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 17,...
KSLTV
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing teen out of Clinton area
CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
Gephardt Daily
Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash with SUV
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department. Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made […]
ksl.com
Man who claims girlfriend shot herself multiple times is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and then telling police she shot herself, according to prosecutors, is now facing numerous criminal charges. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and discharge of...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Comments / 2