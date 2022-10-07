ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 2

AP_001102.a422d4a419d849949ffcf4e07a80c01b.1939
1d ago

How soon can we vote out Gill? How can he NOT seek prosecution for such egregious acts against women and his own family? We all know what the next step is, right? Who gets killed first, his victim or an

Reply
2
Related
kjzz.com

SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Haynes
KSLTV

Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Declination#Sentencing#Choking#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime
kslnewsradio.com

Missing teen out of Clinton area

CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
CLINTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
ABC4

Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash with SUV

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department. Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made […]
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy