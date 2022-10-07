Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Tom Welling Joins Cast
TOM WELLING JOINS THE CAST OF THE CW’S “THE WINCHESTERS”. The “Professionals” and “Smallville” Star to Play Campbell Family Patriarch, Samuel. October 9, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — Tom Welling (“Professionals,” “Smallville”) has joined the cast of The CW’s new drama series THE WINCHESTERS, premiering Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The news was announced today by THE WINCHESTERS producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
HipHopDX.com
Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors Run Rampant After Quavo Gets 'Messy' On New Song
Offset and Saweetie trended on social media for all the wrong reasons after fans believed Quavo alluded to them sleeping together. The apparent revelation came on Quavo’s new album with fellow Migos member Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, which arrived on streaming services on Friday (October 7). “I...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.06 - Oasis - Press Release
--The Cleaning Lady - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. AN UNEXPECTED TRIO TEAMS UP ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia's relationship hits a...
spoilertv.com
The Mysterious Benedict S...
This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
spoilertv.com
The Devil In The White City - Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Wonder - Review
Lavishly dark in its period drama trappings, The Wonder opens with a bang - a modern-day set design is narrated by a woman who reminds you that these are the character’s stories and they believe them. Everyone has their own story - be it science or religion, and such is the crux of the central debate at play in Sebastián Lelio’s latest. An English Nurse is called into Ireland question a so-called miracle child who hasn’t eaten for months yet looks perfectly healthy.
spoilertv.com
The Rookie - Episode 5.05 - The Fugitive - Press Release
“The Fugitive” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim and Lucy comes through during his time in need in more ways than one on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Family Guy - Episode 21.06 - Happy Holo-ween - Press Release
--Family Guy - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. PETER MAKES A HOLOGRAM OF HIMSELF IN ORDER TO GET OUT OF MENIAL HOUSEHOLD DUTIES ON AN ALL-NEW FAMILY GUY SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, ON FOX. Peter makes a hologram of himself in order to get...
spoilertv.com
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.10 - Saving Grace (Season Finale) - Press Release
Season Finale. Tensions run high as shocking revelations come to light. Time is running out for the Garvey sisters.
spoilertv.com
The Equalizer - Episode 3.03 - Better Off Dead - Press Release
MCCALL AND THE TEAM HELP A WIDOW WHO CLAIMS HER DEAD HUSBAND IS TRYING TO KILL HER FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE, ON "THE EQUALIZER," SUNDAY, OCT. 16. Gloria Reuben Guest Stars as Trish, a Recently Widowed Gallerist Who Rekindles a Romantic Relationship with Aunt Vi. "Better Off Dead" - When...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Claps Back At Kodak Black’s “Frappuccino” Comment
Yak wasn’t impressed with the “777” artist’s big win at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The final results of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards didn’t leave everyone feeling pleased (as is usually the case with award shows) – especially not Kodak Black, who vented on social media after the show about how he thinks the network should be boycotted for giving their “Song of the Year” award to Latto.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
spoilertv.com
The Midnight Club - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Midnight Club is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos
Today, Prime Video released The Wheel of Time Season One recap and Season Two sneak-peek reel during the Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power panel presentation at New York Comic Con. The panel also treated fans to exclusive first-looks at Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, along with a special welcome video from series star Rosamund Pike. In July, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series was picked up for a third season, following the wrap of production on Season Two earlier this year. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
spoilertv.com
So Help Me Todd - Co-Pilot - Review
While the pilot left me feeling overwhelmed by an abundance of backstory, most of which was not even relevant to the character development, the co-pilot was more succinct, focused and therefore a lot more enjoyable to watch. This episode focused on Todd’s (Skylar Astin) new position as Investigator at his mother Joan’s (Marcia Gay Harden), law firm. He quickly learns that being the boss’ son does not come with many perks (despite what others may think). His new partner, Lyle, with whom he made a bad impression in the pilot, shows Todd to his new office- a file closet without so much as a desk or chair. The arc between these two is sure to be a complicated and hopefully comedic one, as they could not be more different. Lyle is an uptight, by the book professional, unlike Todd who is best described as a whirling dervish, preferring to cut corners to get what he needs. Todd is further put off when he finds out that his mother has assigned him to a case covering water damage to porcelain dolls, and assigned the major case she is working on- the Mayor’s cheating scandal- to his counterpart. When confronted by her son about her reasoning, Joan describes that she is trying to make partner with this case and needs her best man on the job. However, her boss has other ideas when he takes over the case and assigns her second chair thus allowing Joan to feel what life is like in Todd’s shoes.
