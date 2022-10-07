While the pilot left me feeling overwhelmed by an abundance of backstory, most of which was not even relevant to the character development, the co-pilot was more succinct, focused and therefore a lot more enjoyable to watch. This episode focused on Todd’s (Skylar Astin) new position as Investigator at his mother Joan’s (Marcia Gay Harden), law firm. He quickly learns that being the boss’ son does not come with many perks (despite what others may think). His new partner, Lyle, with whom he made a bad impression in the pilot, shows Todd to his new office- a file closet without so much as a desk or chair. The arc between these two is sure to be a complicated and hopefully comedic one, as they could not be more different. Lyle is an uptight, by the book professional, unlike Todd who is best described as a whirling dervish, preferring to cut corners to get what he needs. Todd is further put off when he finds out that his mother has assigned him to a case covering water damage to porcelain dolls, and assigned the major case she is working on- the Mayor’s cheating scandal- to his counterpart. When confronted by her son about her reasoning, Joan describes that she is trying to make partner with this case and needs her best man on the job. However, her boss has other ideas when he takes over the case and assigns her second chair thus allowing Joan to feel what life is like in Todd’s shoes.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO