Nashville Scene
What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War
On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
2 brothers killed in Nashville shooting
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Back in Stride for 2002 Homecoming Celebration
Nashville, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – There’s no homecoming like a TSU homecoming as the University gears up for this year’s celebration. The 2022 theme is “Back in Stride Again,” as TSU prepares to welcome thousands of alumni back to the 500-arce campus. Homecoming is October 2-8 and kicked off the week-long celebration with the annual Robert N. Murrell Oratorical Contest and Gospel Explosion on Sunday.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Approves $50 Million Plan to Address Homelessness — but Long-Term Solutions May Still Be Needed
Despite some skepticism, Metro councilmembers and local nonprofit leaders alike are celebrating the approval of a $50 million plan from the mayor's office as a big step forward in solving Nashville’s homeless crisis. “It's definitely moving in the right direction, and on paper, $50 million sounds like a lot,”...
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
Vanderbilt Hustler
‘Dehumanizing’: Students allege challenges with mobility rides
The Student Access Office announced on Sept. 26 that it moved to room 216 in Sarratt Center from the Baker Building. Amid these changes aimed to improve accessibility, injured students allege challenges with long wait periods and a lack of support outside business hours. The Student Access Office falls under...
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s office invites community to free screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee is once again hosting a screening of Disrupt and Dismantle from Soledad O’Brien. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 13, at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, starting at 11:30 am. The docu-series highlights the rise of property...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
The Laundry Project returns to Nashville Saturday
Volunteers will be at the Wash Tub Laundry off of Nolensville Pike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and they expect to do about 300 loads of laundry.
WSMV
Several march against gun violence in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday, October 8 marked the 24th annual March Against Gun Violence, an event that has dozens of people speaking out against violence and pushing for a change. People in the community have said they are frustrated and heartbroken. More than 20 people spent the afternoon marching...
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
Pride Publishing
Hadley Park renamed Hadley-Lillard Park￼
Hadley-Lillard Park is officially the new name for north Nashville’s most popular and historic parks. The announcement of the name change came during the recent Parks Board meeting. The Tennessee Historical Commission recently determined that the Parks Board’s request to change the name of Hadley Park to Hadley-Lillard Park does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act since the park is not a ‘Memorial’ as defined in the Act.
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
