Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War

On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
wgnsradio.com

Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder

(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Back in Stride for 2002 Homecoming Celebration

Nashville, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – There’s no homecoming like a TSU homecoming as the University gears up for this year’s celebration. The 2022 theme is “Back in Stride Again,” as TSU prepares to welcome thousands of alumni back to the 500-arce campus. Homecoming is October 2-8 and kicked off the week-long celebration with the annual Robert N. Murrell Oratorical Contest and Gospel Explosion on Sunday.
WSMV

Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
Vanderbilt Hustler

'Dehumanizing': Students allege challenges with mobility rides

The Student Access Office announced on Sept. 26 that it moved to room 216 in Sarratt Center from the Baker Building. Amid these changes aimed to improve accessibility, injured students allege challenges with long wait periods and a lack of support outside business hours. The Student Access Office falls under...
Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
WSMV

Several march against gun violence in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday, October 8 marked the 24th annual March Against Gun Violence, an event that has dozens of people speaking out against violence and pushing for a change. People in the community have said they are frustrated and heartbroken. More than 20 people spent the afternoon marching...
Pride Publishing

Hadley Park renamed Hadley-Lillard Park￼

Hadley-Lillard Park is officially the new name for north Nashville’s most popular and historic parks. The announcement of the name change came during the recent Parks Board meeting. The Tennessee Historical Commission recently determined that the Parks Board’s request to change the name of Hadley Park to Hadley-Lillard Park does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act since the park is not a ‘Memorial’ as defined in the Act.
WSMV

Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
