Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
Deadline to register to vote in Texas 2022 midterms is Oct. 11
The deadline to register to vote in the Texas 2022 midterms is Oct. 11. Here's what you need to know.
Isaiah 117 House is hoping to spread love to Central Texas foster kids
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Isaiah 117 House is changing the way foster care children are treated when in the process of being placed into a foster home. The organization, based in Tennessee, provides physical and emotional support to children in the foster care system, and are now expanding to Central Texas.
Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
