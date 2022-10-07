ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Top Pritzker-Bailey debate moments everyone will be talking about

By Maggie Strahan
 3 days ago

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican competitor Senator Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two Nexstar debates. Here are the moments from that first debate between Pritzker and Bailey that we think everyone will be talking about.

Illinois governor debate: Watch the full debate between JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey

“Can I have a chance on that one?” “No.”

In a back-and-forth style debate, many questions were directed to one candidate or the other first, often with a chance for a response by the other candidate after the fact. However, some questions were tailored to either Gov. Pritzker or Sen. Bailey.

After going back and forth several times about taxes, moderators moved on to the next topic. Bailey disagreed, but he got effectively shut down by WGN-TV News anchor Tahman Bradley.

“Can I have a chance on that one? My name is being invoked,” said Bailey.

Bradley’s response was swift and effective: “No.”

The moment got a laugh from the audience and the moderators moved on to discuss abortion.

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

“I couldn’t change that if I tried.”

WCIA-TV News anchor Jennifer Roscoe posed the possibility of a statewide abortion ban to Bailey, and he had a response that surprised some members of the audience.

“Illinois has the most permissive abortion laws in the nation. Nothing’s going to change when I’m governor. I couldn’t change them if I could [sic],” said Bailey.

He went on to say that abortion would not be a top focus for him in office, rather prioritizing taxes, crime, and education.

Leaving it up to the “co-equal branch”

Since the July Fourth shooting at the parade in Highland Park, Pritzker has called for nationwide ban on assault weapons. When asked why this hasn’t happened on a state level, the governor sidestepped.

PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

“There are working groups that are working through this in the General Assembly–remember, the General Assembly is a co-equal branch of government. They’ve got to do their work in order for us to actually have legislation,” Pritzker answered.

“We’re asking the questions here.”

Later in the gun control discussion, Sen. Bailey tried his hand at moderating by asking a question directly to Pritzker.

After dodging a question about whether he thinks teachers should be armed, Bailey changed the subject.

“While we have time, I want to commit to you that, when I get elected as governor, that I’m going to serve all four years of my term. I promise you I will not be running for another elected office,” Sen. Bailey said, in regards to rumors of Pritzker running for president in 2024. “I’ve signed a people’s pledge promising that I’ll do that, and Governor Pritzker, I want to ask you if you’re interested in signing that same pledge.”

Bailey pulled out a piece of paper from his suit jacket amid cheers from the audience.

“Well? Do you have a response?”

Moderators took the moment to remind the audience to hold their applause, and to remind Sen. Bailey that “we’re asking the questions here.”

JB renews his commitment to Illinois

Moderators took Bailey’s question and ran with it, and asked Pritzker to commit to carrying out a full term in office if reelected.

“I intend to serve four years more as governor, and get reelected, and I intend to support the president who is running for reelection,” stated Pritzker.

“Could you name the Jewish leaders who agree with you?”

Sen. Bailey made the news recently when he compared abortion to the loss of life that occurred during the Holocaust. The statement was controversial and widely spoken against by the Jewish community, including Bailey’s opponent.

Lawmakers react to Bailey’s abortion-Holocaust comparison

Bailey has since doubled down on that statement, even stating in the debate that his statement “is true when you compare the numbers.”

He has stated that multiple Jewish leaders have told him that he is correct.

When asked onstage to name those leaders, Bailey said no.

The next debate is set for October 18 at 7 p.m.

