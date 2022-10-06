ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pride Publishing

Restore Re-Entry Court hosts Expungement/Legal Clinic￼

The Restore Re-Entry Court is hosting its 3rd Quarter – Expungement/Legal Clinic, Indigency Docket & Resource Fair, on Saturday, October 15, at 9 am. The event will be held at the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center at the McGruder Family Resource Center, 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tenn. 37218. The...
WSMV

Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Rutherford Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
travellemming.com

3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
mtsu.edu

Message from President McPhee on parking garage incident

Following an altercation and arrest on our campus earlier this week and the subsequent attention created on various social media platforms, I wanted to briefly address campus safety. As a campus community of over 25,000 people, we face many of the challenges of the community around us. In this case,...
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
WSMV

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
