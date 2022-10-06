Read full article on original website
Metro Trustee’s office invites community to free screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee is once again hosting a screening of Disrupt and Dismantle from Soledad O’Brien. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 13, at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, starting at 11:30 am. The docu-series highlights the rise of property...
Restore Re-Entry Court hosts Expungement/Legal Clinic￼
The Restore Re-Entry Court is hosting its 3rd Quarter – Expungement/Legal Clinic, Indigency Docket & Resource Fair, on Saturday, October 15, at 9 am. The event will be held at the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center at the McGruder Family Resource Center, 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tenn. 37218. The...
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
Gideon's Army founder/CEO banned from North Nashville school
The head of Gideon's Army has been banned from Pearl-Cohn High School after a profanity-laced tirade.
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start
Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their record cleared.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Republic Files "Motions To Dismiss" Against City's Federal Lawsuit Against Them
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS works to give all views on stories so that the public can form opinions based on information from all. The information in this story is from Republic Services, and Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will be on WGNS "live" from 8:10-9:00AM this coming Wednesday morning ((10/12/2022) to interact with the public.
MTSU Activist Coalition Protests On-Campus Screening of Matt Walsh Documentary
A screening of a documentary that questions many transgender issues, including surgery, in America was met with a protest by a coalition of political and pride groups on Oct. 5. The film, “What is a Woman?” starring conservative podcast host and children’s author Matt Walsh was shown on campus by...
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
Message from President McPhee on parking garage incident
Following an altercation and arrest on our campus earlier this week and the subsequent attention created on various social media platforms, I wanted to briefly address campus safety. As a campus community of over 25,000 people, we face many of the challenges of the community around us. In this case,...
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
