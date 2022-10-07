Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
Storm Reid and Monica Star in Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Campaign
Storytelling is a central part of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance partnership. Without fail, every installment has come with captivating visuals, from the Conversations Amongst Us campaign video to the Outside Clothes and Inside Voices drops. The aforementioned projects were made in partnership with a team of all Black New Balance creatives, marking a groundbreaking moment in the world of collaborations.
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Nike's Air Force 1 Mule is Back
Back in 2018, Nike debuted the “Reimagined” collection — an assortment of stylized sneakers created for women and designed by a team of female creatives. The assortment included an espadrille-inspired Air Jordan 1 Lover XX, a transparent AJ1 boot dubbed the “Explorer,” an asymmetric lacing “Rebel” model and a slip-on take on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
New Balance Adds a Platform to the 574
There seems to be something in the water. Stacked soles have run amuck from the Air Jordan 1 “Elevate” to the Vans “Stackform” and the Converse Chuck Taylor “Lift.” Brand after brand is delivering women-centric platform models, engaging both newbies in the sneaker space and collectors looking to add a lifestyle silhouette to their rotations.
An Editor’s Photo Diary from Paris Fashion Week SS23
For the fourth and final fashion week of the month, thousands of guests flocked to one of the most glamorous cities in the world for a truly expansive showcase of both emerging and established designers. Paris Fashion Week was once again back in full force this season, arguably the busiest showcase from the month in its entirety.
