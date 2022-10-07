ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Letters to the Editor: The 'Big Gamble'

By The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwnVQ_0iPTsIjL00

Recent reports seem to indicate that the day after Vice President Pence refused to certify “The Big Lie” on Jan. 6, the defeated president and his team decided to take “The Big Gamble.” This was a series of potentially illegal “forensic-audits” on the voting machines of several states in a “vigilante style” attempt to find evidence of cheating in the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice had already refused a request to audit the machines because there was no probable cause. Over 50 lawsuits that were filed by the defeated president and his team were dismissed for lack of evidence. And yet there appears to be a group of individuals who were so convinced that crimes were committed, that they would risk committing potential crimes themselves to prove it.

Michigan Attorney General Candidate Matthew DePerno may have been a “ringleader.” He raised nearly $400,000 in donations to be used in an Antrim County lawsuit with his firm’s "Election Fraud Defense Fund." When asked in a recent interview by the Detroit News (published Aug. 29) if he funded the unauthorized cyber investigation he replied "I can't answer that question, that would be a (attorney-client) privileged question."

DePerno placed the responsibility on the "the expert witnesses" saying "I was not in charge of the investigation." He also seemed to blame township and county clerks for granting access to the voting machines stating "I don't have any firsthand knowledge of that, but that's my understanding. And if that's true, because we're a home rule state, where local municipalities have autonomy, they can give permission or access to their equipment."

Many of the clerks that cooperated in the voting machine audits thought they were assisting an official investigation. They expected to be heroes, not co-defendants. Now they may face fines or jail time. Some have indicated that they are cooperating in this ongoing investigation.

“The BIG Question” that the Republican Party needs to ask itself is how long it will continue to support this nonsense. So far their response can only be described as “The Big Disappointment.”

Randall RousseloRoscommon

Expanding Camp Grayling unnecessary

I would like to write a response opinion to Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais.

Sir, first and foremost I want to thank you for your service. I also deeply appreciate all of our military personnel. I believe most of the citizens that oppose this unnecessary expansion have my same sentiments.

While we lay on the green grass beneath the beautiful northern Michigan star-filled skies, breathing in the scent of our Great Lakes and rivers and listening to the peaceful calm that our military has fought to allow us to do. Just as the MI DNR mission is to conserve, protect, and manage the use of our natural and cultural resources for future generations. We'd rather not be upon radiated soil, contaminated rivers, breathe toxic fumes, suffer Cuba Syndrome or develop cancer. All of which are a probability if some of these exercises continue on our state land.

The National All Domain Warfighting Center has more than enough land, (having combined the four areas) to do any research, testing as well as the critical readiness training you mentioned.

None of us have enough statistical information about Electromagnetic Warfare or Radio Frequency Jamming to say with 100% certainty that these exercises wouldn't cause serious health issues to us. Mainly to our children.

It has been repeatedly mentioned by Col. Scott Meyers that the expansion would provide our protected lands to non-military and private sector businesses to rent for their research and testing as well. Col. Meyers wants the world to know that Michigan is the place to come for all of their militia readiness. I'm quite certain we have learned that vetting these private sector businesses is critical to homeland safety. Never forget the 9/11 terrorists trained here for years.

The pathway forward is to use the combined lands that Camp Grayling already boasts about Michigan having to offer in order to achieve the necessary military readiness to protect our nation. Michigan citizens have patriotically, and willing welcomed our soldiers and airmen. The 300,000 plus acres is enough.

Dawn CucinelliHazel Park

Comments / 0

Related
Petoskey News Review

Kendall Stanley: A word, please

Words matter, but how they are responded to is what matters. Recently the former guy said Mitch McConnell must have a “death wish” by cooperation on some Democratic sponsored bills and then went off on McConnell’s wife, Elain Chao, calling her McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Petoskey News Review

Dale Wyngarden: Everyone seems mad about something

News a while back included a drive-thru fast food customer, irate because the soda was dripping down the side of the cup. He wheeled into a parking space, rushed into the restaurant, hopped the counter, and assaulted two teenage girls. One needed 11 stitches, and the other had a broken jaw and teeth. The prosecutor ruled this rose to the level of bad behavior, but not a chargeable criminal offense, because the young employees apparently fought back.
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy