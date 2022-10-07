ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

WDAM-TV

USM falls 27-10 at Troy; drops 1st ever Sun Belt game

TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi dropped the first ever Sun Belt Conference football game in the program’s history when the Golden Eagles fell 27-10 Saturday night at Troy University. Turnovers hurts the Golden Eagles’ cause, with three interceptions and a lost fumble by freshman quarterback...
TROY, AL
Picayune Item

Picayune continues winning streak, beats East Central 28-10

The Picayune Maroon Tide football team remains undefeated after beating the East Central Hornets 28-10 Friday night. “That team’s a good team… we knew coming into the game it was going to be about our effort,” said Picayune Head coach Cody Stogner. Picayune was without the team’s...
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt athletes honored for academics

TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom. The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting. The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain...
TUPELO, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
LAUREL, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Flu season is here; time to get your flu shot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather is starting to cool down, which means we’re getting into the flu season. The Centers for Disease Control reported an estimated nine million people had the flu in the 2021-2022 season. So for many families, it’s a common concern heading into fall.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59. Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved...
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon. Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees. The event also offered many events for the...
MOSELLE, MS

