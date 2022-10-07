ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Letter to the Editor: Let's focus on redevelopment, not selling to corporations

To the citizens of District 6, I am writing to update you on the work I have been doing to bring affordable housing to Charlevoix.

First off, what I have learned is that if we truly want a year-round economy by providing affordable housing, we must all be on board. We are going to have to work together, compromise, and set our egos aside to be successful. I have identified a number of diverse capital resources from the local, state, and federal level that we can utilize to target workforce housing prices.

In fact, the national government and state have just announced more programs and partnerships to assist us in this endeavor. I am also currently working with the planning, Main Street, chamber, and city staff to streamline the development process.

As I mentioned to many of you this summer, Charlevoix has worked hard to be redevelopment ready, we are just missing the conduit to connect state funding to local projects. I am working to facilitate that process right now. Another issue that must be dealt with is the selling of real estate to corporations.

We need citizens and real estate companies to agree to a two-year moratorium on the selling of homes and buildings to corporations. Housing isn’t just about new developments, especially if we want to maintain open spaces. Existing homes and buildings can be refurbished for mixed, middle housing uses, and we must utilize our stock of homes and buildings to this end.

By implementing a two-year moratorium, we create opportunities for local builders to contribute to our affordable housing needs. Charlevoix is in dire need of workers, just ask any business owner, the hospital, our restaurants, even the schools. We need a year-round economy that will provide the tax base we need to offset the rising costs of our growing senior population’s services. Working together, I see a vibrant, thriving community filled with young families. I moved to Charlevoix 28 years ago when we had this; it’s time to bring it back.

Annemarie ConwayCharlevoix

