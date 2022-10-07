Hawaii women’s soccer nets critical win at CSUN

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team netted a valuable 1-0 road win at Cal State Northridge on Thursday evening.

Krista Peterson’s goal in the 49th minute made the difference for the Rainbow Wahine, who notched a crucial win as far as the Big West Conference standings are concerned.

Hawaii is now 5-3-2 overall and 2-1-2 in Big West play, while the Matadors drop to 2-12-1 overall and 0-5-1 in conference.

UH was third place in the conference standings heading into Thursday and gets three more points with the victory. The ‘Bows need to finish in the top six of the standings in order to secure a spot in the conference tournament.

Hawaii closes out its road trip with UC San Diego on Sunday, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. HST.