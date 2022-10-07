ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

longislandadvance.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
Babylon, NY
Babylon, NY
Register Citizen

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
T.o.p
therealdeal.com

North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight

Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
SOUTHOLD, NY
techaiapp.com

7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week

Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, “offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys,” reads an official press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#O P#Flyer
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game

Half Hollow Hills West High School football team had a game Saturday in remembrance of one of their own. It was an emotional halftime ceremony for the family from Dix Hills who were surrounded by the football team during a presentation. The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
DIX HILLS, NY
midislandtimes.com

New Jewish academy opens in Plainview

The Mercaz Academy, which opened in Plainview, earlier this month, bills itself as a multifaceted institution of learning. Jeffrey Lichtman, president of the Mercaz Academy, said there are two components that make up the school. “We have one area, which is our educational leadership component and also our lay leadership,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
constructiondive.com

Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York

Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY

Community Policy