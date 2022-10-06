Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Fills Over 350 Teacher Positions
SANTA FE — New Mexico has decreased the number of unfilled teacher positions by 34 percent and has increased enrollment and graduation from teacher preparation programs as historic investments in education under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham build traction. The 2022 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report published by the Southwest...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Counties Taps New Executive Director
SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Governor Rescinds Four Offensive 1800s-era Proclamations … Issues Statement In Celebration Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SANTA FE – On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has signed an executive order rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “But we can work together to...
ladailypost.com
LANL Foundation Accepting 4-Year Scholarship Applications
ESPAÑOLA — Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for its 4-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
RELATED PEOPLE
ladailypost.com
Governor Meets With Reproductive Health Care Providers
ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met Thursday with reproductive health care providers to hear firsthand about their work delivering comprehensive reproductive health care to New Mexicans. The governor and providers discussed recruiting and training health care staff, investing in provider training, provider reimbursement, and the importance of the...
ladailypost.com
Hughes: Defending The Governor’s Record On Climate
I want to respond to the voter who wondered how much Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has done on climate change. As Northern New Mexico Sierra Club political chair and a member of the political team who enthusiastically and unanimously endorsed her, I can tell you: quite a lot (“Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti focus on persuasion, turnout in homestretch”, Oct. 2, link).
ladailypost.com
Weekly Fishing Report: Oct. 12, 2022
Now is a great time of the season to explore the entire state of New Mexico. The hot temperatures of summer in Southern New Mexico have given way to more comfortable 70’s and 80’s. Just right for enjoying a hike through the rugged and rocky desert mountain ranges...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Democrats Celebrate First Day Of Voting
Tuesday was the first day voters were able to cast ballots in the 2022 General Election. In-person absentee voting began Tuesday at County Clerks’ offices in all 33 counties. Expanded early voting locations open Oct. 22. Tuesday also was the first day County Clerks can begin sending mail-in ballots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Today Marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022
Since 1991, dozens of cities, several universities, and a growing number of states have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday that celebrates the history and contributions of Native Americans. When Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day?. Not by coincidence, the holiday usually falls on Columbus Day, the second Monday in...
ladailypost.com
Lujan Grisham Applauds Biden’s Move To Pardon Federal Cannabis Possession Convictions
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised President Biden’s decision Thursday to pardon prior federal offenses for simple cannabis possession:. “Similar to New Mexico’s expungement of cannabis offenses, President Biden today announced critical steps toward righting the wrongs of a failed war on drugs and fixing a system that has too often placed an undue burden on people of color.
ladailypost.com
Republican Party Of New Mexico On ‘Get Out The Vote’
ALBUQUERQUE — Every election, GOTV (Get Out The Vote) efforts are the top priority for all parties, and this year is no exception. Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) Chairman Steve Pearce has issued the following statement about GOTV:. “Republicans are working hard to get their voters to show...
Comments / 0